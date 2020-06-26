Delhi sees 3,460 new Covid-19 cases, surge takes capital’s count to 77,240

delhi

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:35 IST

National capital Delhi recorded a spike of 3,460 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total coronavirus tally to 77,240. At least 63 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The death toll in the national capital currently stands at 2,492.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi is 27,657 while 47,091 patients have recovered from the infection and been discharged. In the last 24 hours, 2,326 patients have recovered from the infectious disease.

On Tuesday, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. On Wednesday, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are among the 10 districts and cities that have so far reported a larger number of coronavirus cases between June 19 and June 25, contributing to 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In some good news, India’s coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infectious disease have exceeded the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country by 96,173. The country’s recovery rate has now climbed to an encouraging 58.24 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries to 2,85,636.

India’s Covid-19 count increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over 50 per cent of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, the Union health ministry said.

The country’s death toll touched 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. Friday was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.