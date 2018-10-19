Delhi set to celebrate Dussehra: Ravanas ready to flash and burn

Delhi, along with the rest of the country, is all set to celebrate the festival of Dussehra today with Ramlilas across the city erecting colourful effigies of the demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna. HT photographers Sanchit Khanna, Mohd Zakir, Amal KS and Sanjeev Verma went around the city to bring a glimpse of the festivities.

Ramlila Grounds

The Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad effigies at Ramlila Grounds will face the fire for the 51st time this year. The Shri Ramlila Committee has picked black as the colour of Ravana, to depict evil.

Effigies of demon king Ravana and his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran installed ahead of Dussehra festival at Shri Ramleela Committee, Ramleela Ground, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Karol Bagh

The theme of Ramlila at Karol Bagh’s Ajmal Khan Park is inspired by SS Rajamouli’s movie Bahubali. Organised by the Shri Sanatan Dharm Lila Samiti, the 70-foot effigies will emit different colours when set on fire.

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghad stand on the eve of Dussehra Fesitival at Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Pitampura

The Ravana effigy at Netaji Subhash Place grounds will have a moveable tongue. The 60-foot tall effigies were given finishing touches by a team of around 15 artisans on Thursday. The artisans, who hail from UP’s Farrukhnagar, claimed they have been making effigies for the last 50 years.

A view of effigies of Ravana on the eve of Dussehra festival at NSG ground Pitampura in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Red Fort Grounds

This Ravana effigy stands 60-foot tall. Organised by Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee, the Ramlila this year saw Union minister Harsh Vardhan play the part of Sita’s father Janak.

Effigies of demon king Ravana and his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran installed ahead of Dussehra festival at Luv Kush Ramleela, Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Sarojini Nagar

Eleven workers from Uttar Pradesh’s Paharpur Haveli have worked for a month on the 50-foot tall Ravana effigy. It will be ready to face the fire by Friday morning, at the grounds in Sarojini Nagar, opposite Pillanji village.

A view of effigies of Ravana on the eve of Dussehra festival at Sarojini Nagar in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Red Fort Grounds

From the grand entry of Ram on a helicopter to Ravana appearing in the air (on a crane), the Nav Dharmik Lila Committee at the Red Fort Ground has always tried innovative ways to entertain the public. This year they plan to experiment with symbolic bow and arrows emitting different colour lights.

Visitors click selfie with the effigies of demon king Ravana and his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran installed ahead of Dussehra festival at Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Rohini

In northwest Delhi’s Rohini, artisans at the Ram Lakhan Committee were giving the final touches to the 60-foot effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. The artisans said they started assembling the effigies two days ago. The workers claimed that due to the height of the effigies, they were finding it difficult to balance the 10 heads of Ravana.

A view of effigies of Ravana on the eve of Dussehra festival at Deepali Chowk in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

