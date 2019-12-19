Delhi temperature goes up to 8 degree Celsius day after season’s coldest morning

delhi

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 08:12 IST

Morning temperature in Delhi settled at nearly 8 degree Celsius on Thursday, day after the capital city experienced its coldest morning of the season.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius. A day before, on Tuesday, Delhi had recorded the coldest day in 22 years, with the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperatures reducing to just 1.8 degree Celsius. This means the day was almost as cold as night. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was 12.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 10.4.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that from Thursday the temperature is expected to go up because of an approaching western disturbance.

“Today the maximum and the minimum temperature are expected to go up,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The low wind speeds through Wednesday also led to a deterioration in the air quality with the air quality index (AQI) falling to 321 at 7.30am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).