Delhi to showcase Gandhi tableau at Republic Day parade after last year’s miss

This Republic Day, people will get to see Delhi’s tableau at the historic Rajpath after a year’s gap. The theme of Delhi’s tableau will be the days that Mahatma Gandhi spent in Delhi.

A media advisor to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the tableau will highlight Mahatma Gandhi’s sojourns to Delhi, the first of which took place in 1915. “The theme is always chosen by the defence ministry, which was commemorating Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary this year. In its tableau, Delhi will showcase Gandhi Smriti, formerly known as the Birla House. It was at Gandhi Smriti that the father of the nation spent his last 144 days,” the official said.

Last year, Delhi could not send a tableau to the annual parade because the state government delayed sending its proposal to the Centre. The Arts, Culture and Languages department of Delhi government is responsible for sending the recommendations and invite tenders for the R-Day tableau design and creation.

In 2017, Delhi had participated in the parade after three years. The Aam Aadmi Party government had then highlighted its strides in the field of education on the tableau.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 10:36 IST