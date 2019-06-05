Delhi Traffic Police alleges harassment by superiors

Allegedly harassed by his superiors and marked absent from duty on Tuesday, a Delhi Traffic Police constable in east Delhi’s Seemapuri recorded and circulated videos of him crying and narrating his ordeal.

Police have ordered an inquiry to probe the man’s allegations.

In the video, constable Kapil Singh is seen crying and narrating how he had gone to the office of the Seemapuri circle traffic inspector to discuss some ‘personal problems’ when some officials there marked him absent and threatened to ruin his career.

The videos prompted the traffic police to initiate an enquiry into the episode. “Our initial enquiry has suggested that the constable was marked absent because he left his duty on the road, but we will know more after we complete the probe,” said K Jegadesan, joint commissioner of police (Delhi Traffic Police).

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 06:58 IST