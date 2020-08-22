e-paper
Delhi: Water level rises in Yamuna river following rains over past several days

The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

delhi Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River rises after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi on August 19, 2020.
A Water Hyacinth weeds floats by as level of Yamuna River rises after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi on August 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
         

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days.

The rains were accompanied by a cool breeze bringing down the temperature by several notches.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi during the next two hours.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby isolated places of Delhi (Mahrauli, Seemapuri, Shahdara), Hindon AF, Bulandshahar, Hodal during next 2 hours,” tweeted the IMD.

