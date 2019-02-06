Delhi witnesses rains, more forecast for tomorrow

Delhi witnessed thunder and lightning on Wednesday morning as light to moderate rains lashed parts of the national capital region with a weather forecast for more showers later in the day.

The rain, however, had no effect on the mercury and the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above the season’s average at 12 degrees Celsius. And, the air quality was ‘very poor’ in the city as the humidity was recorded at 100%.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in NCR was recorded at 352.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with thunderstorm and hail likely in the later parts of the day as well,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places in Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The city witnessed about 1mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the minimum was 9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 13:16 IST