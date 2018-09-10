From driving licence to ration card, Delhiites to avail doorstep delivery of 40 services from Monday

From Monday, Delhiites will be able to avail 40 government services, including obtaining a marriage certificate, driving licence and new water connection , at their doorsteps with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government all set to launch its flagship ‘doorstep delivery of services from 9am.

The facility, which will be launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was embroiled in controversy for several months as the AAP government had alleged that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was stalling it. However, the project was expedited after a five-judge Constitution Bench on July 4 ruled that the L-G could not interfere in daily administrative matters of the government, except for subjects under police, land and law and order. On September 25, 2017, HT was the first to report about the scheme, prepared by the government’s administrative reforms department.

According to plan, the Delhi government will provide 40 services at the doorstep of people in the first phase. The services will be provided for a fee of Rs 50 and ‘mobile sahayaks’ (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres.

Certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in registration certificates, among others, will be covered under the scheme.

