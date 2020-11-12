Don’t be burdened by ideology if it hinders national interest: Modi at JNU event

delhi

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:42 IST

New Delhi

One should not be burdened by ideology if it is a question of national interest, which is a much higher aim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while inaugurating a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Speaking at the event at JNU -- considered an academic bastion of the Left -- through video-conferencing, Modi said India’s history was replete with examples such as the freedom struggle or the movement against Emergency, where people of diverse ideologies joined hands for a common national goal.

The prime minister, however, warned against shedding ideology for opportunistic goals.

The premier university has been in the eye of many ideological battles in recent years as debates on nationalism and secularism have raged within its campus.

“If there is one thing that has inflicted huge damage on our country’s democratic set-up, that is to giving more importance to an ideology over national interest. Because someone’s ideology says something, that person will stay confined within that thought – this is not the right approach. Everyone takes pride in their ideology. But our ideology in matters of national interest should be in standing with the nation, and in no circumstance against the nation,” the prime minister said.

In the past whenever the country has faced a tough time, people from varying ideologies came together, Modi said, adding during the freedom struggle, people from diverse thoughts came together under Mahatama Gandhi’s leadership.

“No one had to shed their ideology under Bapu’s leadership. Everyone gave preference to a common cause. The country saw a similar unity during Emergency. I was fortunate to be part of that movement...there were former leaders and activists of the Congress, leaders of the RSS and Jana Sangh, socialists and communists. There were many from JNU who struggled against emergency. None had to compromise on their ideology. There was only one aim – national interest. And that was the greatest aim,” the prime minister said.

When there is the question of national integrity or interest, to be burdened by ideology only leads to harming of the country’s interest, Modi said.

“I agree that to compromise on ideology for opportunism or selfishness is as wrong. However, in this information age, such opportunism does not succeed. We are able to see such things minutely in our day-to-day life. We have to stay away from opportunism,” the prime minister said.

Pointing to the JNU hostels, the prime minister said they were named after rivers such as Ganga, Sabarmati, Godavari, Tapti, Jhelum, Sutlej, etc. “Like these rivers, you come from diverse parts and with diverse thoughts. This sharing and germinating of ideas has to continue to flow,” he said, adding, only because of diversity of ideas, India is the most vibrant democracy of the world.

Modi said the youth should not accept any status quo without questioning it.

“I wish this statue of Swami Vivekananda provides inspiration to all to develop compassion, devotion to country and a vision of oneness. This is not just a statue but a symbol of that lofty thought by the strength of which one sanyasi introduced India to the world. He knew what India could give to the world. In USA’s Michigan University, he had said this century belongs to you but the 21st century would belong to India. This statue embodies that very sentiment, the prime minister said.

Referring to the popular Sabarmati Dhaba in the JNU campus, Modi said debates and ideas were exchanged happened at this spot. “Your craving for ideas and discussion were satisfied at the Sabarmati Dhaba; now you have another spot,” he added.

Speaking on his government’s “pro-farmer” and pro-poor reforms, he said reforms were being carried out in every sector with self-dependence (Atma-nirbharta) in mind. People of the country have through their vote supported these reforms, he said.

“You in JNU keep analysing the social and political scenario of the country. Who knows better than you what kind of things were said about reforms at one time in India. Is it not true that good reforms were considered bad politics? Then how did good reforms become good politics?” the prime minister asked.

“A safety shield is being prepared before every reform. This shield is vishwas (trust). For instance, pro-farmer reforms; the farmer was only a subject of political discussion for decades and actual steps for their welfare were very limited. But in the past five-six years, we have developed a safety system for farmers. Be it better irrigation system, modernisation of mandis, availability of urea, crop insurance, online marketing, MSP to the tune or one and half times the cost, etc.”

The path had been cleared to allow farmers to become exporters, he said.

A similar approach was being followed to uplift the poor, the prime minister said, adding this section was always the most neglected.

Lauding the new National Education Policy (NEP), he said, “The focus of the NEP is inclusion. Language is just a medium and not a measure of knowledge. That is the spirit of this NEP.”