Doorstep services delivery: 76 give ‘fake addresses’

The Delhi government Friday said “mischievous elements” were trying to disturb its doorstep delivery of services scheme. Of the 372 households visited by ‘mobile sahayaks’ till Thursday, 76 were fake addresses, the government said.

“The addresses given at the time of service request were wrong. When they were called back to inform that sahayaks had reached, they either didn’t take the calls or said we don’t need any service. Rumours are doing the rounds that a certain political party has hired call centres to derail the scheme,” said an advisor to the government.

The service, which entered its fifth day on Friday, aims at ending the tout menace in government offices.

An official working on the project said: “Yes, 76 callers submitted fake addresses. I urge people not to misuse the facility as we are catering to a huge demand with low resources.”

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been monitoring the project from Seoul, said these are teething problems. “We are working on it. We should be able to make the experience of citizens happy, comfortable and seamless in the next few days,” he said in a tweet.

Until Friday afternoon, the government had received 5217 requests for different services.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 03:35 IST