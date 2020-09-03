e-paper
DPCC sets up 13 teams to monitor emission in industrial areas

DPCC sets up 13 teams to monitor emission in industrial areas

The Supreme Court had in January directed pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to set up teams for this purpose.

delhi Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Deputy commissioners of east, north, and south municipal corporations have been made nodal officers to regularly monitor pollution levels at the 13 hotspots in the city, according to DPCC officials.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has set up 13 teams to rigorously monitor industrial areas, especially at night, and take strict action against those not complying with emission norms.

The teams will also check the dumping and burning of any type of waste in industrial and redevelopment areas, and levy environmental compensation on offenders.

The 13 hot spots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri.

Five highly polluted areas have also been identified this year in addition to the 13 pollution hotspots.

These are Gandhi Nagar, Peeragarhi, Azadpur Mandi, Rohtak Road and Sarai Rohila. Massive traffic snarls at these places leads to high levels of pollution, according to DPCC officials.

