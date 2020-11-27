e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / DTC to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

DTC to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

The DTC had last inducted buses in 2011. Currently, it has a fleet of 3,762. Other than that, the cluster buses in Delhi – operated by concessionaires – have a fleet size of 2,839.

delhi Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The induction of the buses will begin after the proposal receives the approval of the Delhi cabinet, officials said.
The induction of the buses will begin after the proposal receives the approval of the Delhi cabinet, officials said.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Friday paved the way for the procurement of 1,250 low-floor AC buses with its board deciding to award the contract to two prominent automobile manufacturers -- JBM and Tata Motors -- in a 70:30 ratio, senior government officials said.

The induction of the buses will begin after the proposal receives the approval of the Delhi cabinet, officials said.

The DTC had last inducted buses in 2011. Currently, it has a fleet of 3,762. Other than that, the cluster buses in Delhi – operated by concessionaires – have a fleet size of 2,839. The cluster bus fleet has witnessed an increase over the past few years, government records showed.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court had observed that at least 11,000 buses are needed to cater to Delhi’s population of over 20 million.

“These 1250 BS-VI compliant air-conditioned buses would be equipped with real-time passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS along with features for differently abled. Bharat Stage (BS) standards are emission standards that regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

A senior official said both companies had previously qualified the technical evaluation stage of the tender floated by the DTC .

tags
top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In