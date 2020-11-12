E-vehicle service for transporting Covid-19 patients

delhi

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:49 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday launched an app named ‘Jeevan Seva’ that can be used by non-critical coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients to hail electric vehicles to transport them to and from health care facilities.

Those who test positive will be shared a link through SMS or a QR code for downloading the app.

Launched in collaboration with EVERA, these electric vehicles will be used as ambulances to transfer patients to any health care facility for free.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said, “We are launching the Jeevan Sev app today to facilitate safe travel for Covid patients in home isolation. The service can be used for health check-ups, transfer for admission to a hospital, or purchasing health amenities. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle, which will provide for free pick-and-drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride.”

Patients can book a cab after registering through an OTP. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to the pick-up location. The service will be available 24*7.

The drivers will wear PPE kits and will be equipped with sanitisers. The cabin will be insulated. GPS tracking will allow supervisors to monitor the location.The service will help free up ambulances for more critical cases.