Home / Delhi News / Eight employees at New Delhi DM office test positive

Eight employees at New Delhi DM office test positive

delhi Updated: May 13, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Eight employees in the office of the New Delhi district magistrate at Jam Nagar House have tested positive for Covid-19, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

“They have been quarantined and placed under observation. The officials were engaged in the control room and quick response departments. The entire office premise is being sanitised,” District Magistrate New Delhi Tanvi Garg said.

As many as 375 cases and eight deaths have so far been recorded in the New Delhi district, records showed. It also showed, 72 individuals have recovered.

Last month, officials associated with the district magistrates in Central Delhi and South-West Delhi revenue districts had tested Covid-19 positive, forcing the two magistrates to isolate themselves in their residences.

