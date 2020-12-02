Farmers camped at Chilla border suffer for want of water, toilets

delhi

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:01 IST

Lack of basic amenities such as water and access to toilets is causing problems for protesting farmers as they remained positioned at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) on Wednesday and continued their agitation against the three new farm laws passed by parliament.

The Chilla border was closed on Tuesday evening by the police after more than 300 farmers from Uttar Pradesh and belonging to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) group blocked both the carriageways of the arterial road connecting Delhi and Noida using their tractors. This had prompted the police to place barricades to stop the farmers from entering Delhi

Although the agitating farmers said they have brought along rations that will allow them to continue their protest for weeks, no arrangement for water or toilets had been made either by the Noida administration or Delhi administration. Apart from buying water cans, the farmers said they brought water from nearby houses of people known to them.

“Many of our acquaintances live in Noida and east Delhi. They supplied water in cans from their houses. Some unknown individuals also contributed packed water glasses and bottles. We requested the officials of the Noida administration for water tankers and portable toilets but nothing has been done so far. We are using the nearby forested areas for relieving ourselves. Things are being managed somehow,” said Master Manoj, national general secretary of Bhanu said.

When officials in Noida and Delhi Police were asked about this, they said their negotiations with the farmers were on to convince them to shift their protest either to the Burari ground in Delhi or near the zero point at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.

“We even offered to provide them with portable washrooms and drinking water facilities if they move to a designated area near zero point, Pari Chowk but they refused,” said a senior Noida police officer, not wishing to be named.

As far as the arrangements for food are concerned, farmers have hired a six-member team of confectioners from Delhi’s Karol Bagh to cook meals. Though the confectioners were being paid for their services, lack of water and other food items such as salt and spices made their work difficult.

The confectioners and fed nearly 700 people on Wednesday. Head confectioner Vikram Kumar said he got a call around 8am on Wednesday and the caller sought to know if he and his team could cook food for 700-800 protesting farmers at Chilla border.

“I agreed but when we came here, there were no arrangements -- no gas stoves or utensils. We have used concrete tiles and bricks to make a stove. Some utensils were arranged by us. But that’s not enough to feed such a large number of people. The main problem is water. The farmers are using empty cooking oil jars to bring water for cooking and drinking,” said Kumar.

On Wednesday, around 2pm, one of the carriageways -- from Delhi to Noida -- was opened to traffic after senior police officers convinced protesting farmers to shift their agitation to the Noida to Delhi side of the road.

The police officers told us that ambulances as well as private vehicles carrying patients were stuck in jams. Although it was the police who had blocked it, and not us, we shifted ourselves to the carriageway from Noida to Delhi on the instructions of the police. We are here for a peaceful protest and not to cause problems to the public,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, national president, Bhanu.