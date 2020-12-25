Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, traffic diverted from GT Karnal Road

delhi

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 10:50 IST

Delhi traffic police on Friday advised people coming via Chilla and Gazipur to take alternate routes as these borders are shut for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to the national Capital.

“The Chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders,” police tweeted.

Other borders such as Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are also shut, they said, adding that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44,” they tweeted.

Commuters coming from Azadpur Mandi to GTK depot will be diverted towards Rohini and traffic coming from Mukandpur to Singhu border will be diverted towards Mukandpur, the traffic police added in their advisory.

The advisory came in the backdrop of widespread protests near Delhi against the three farm laws, that according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations. The laws are -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

In the latest outreach by the government, PM Modi will on Friday transfer Rs18,000 crore to the bank accounts of nine crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.