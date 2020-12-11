Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls continue in Delhi, around borders

delhi

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:37 IST

Traffic jams continued in several parts of Delhi, especially around the city’s borders, because of the ongoing farmers’ protest in the national Capital. Delhi Traffic Police said the traffic situation may worsen over the weekend as more farmers are joining the protests and their Unions are threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and take over the Yamuna expressway on Saturday.

Traffic police are heading a meeting on Friday to intensify presence around borders and other arterial roads within the city that might be affected by the protest.

The traffic police said that for commuters travelling to and from Haryana on Friday can use single carriageway in Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, , Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Friday morning that Jhatikara border will remain open only for two wheelers and pedestrians. The police also issued an advisory saying that the traffic was being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal road.

In another tweet, the police said, “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH-44.”

Apart from the borders, on Friday morning traffic remained heavy at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, IIT-Delhi crossing, Rajouri Garden and near Sarai Kale Khan.