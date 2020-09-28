Fatality rate lower than 1% over last 10 days: Satyendar Jain

delhi

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 06:58 IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that Covid-19 case fatality rate in the national capital was less than 1% in the last 10 days while attributing the spike in the number of fresh infections to the increase in testing.

The case fatality rate (CFR) is the proportion of infected people who have died from the disease.

He said Delhi recorded 3,372 fresh cases on Saturday and 4,476 patients recovered within 24 hours.

As on Sunday, Delhi had a total of 271,114 Covid-19 cases and 5,235 deaths due to the disease, according to the Delhi government’s daily bulletin.

Commenting on 46 deaths reported on Saturday — the highest in nearly 70 days -- Jain said, “We do not look at the figures for a single day. The average fatality rate for the last 10 days has been 0.94%. The patients who have succumbed are not those who tested positive in a day. These are people who tested positive 15-20 days back. That is why we take the average of 10 days,” he said.

The overall case fatality rate is 1.94%, the data shows. The occupancy of beds in Delhi hospitals has declined in the last four to five days and 55% beds are vacant, the minister added.

The Delhi government had constituted a three-member committee to audit daily deaths caused by the disease in the city.

Jain said the committee visited all the hospitals and the report is “satisfactory”.

“There were a few glitches which have been ironed out. There was a time when the fatality rate was at 4% but it has remained below 1% in the last 10 days,” he said.

In the national capital, the number of containment zones breached the 2,000-mark last week, which Jain said is a part of Delhi’s strategy to tackle the spread of the virus. As on Sunday, there were 2,380 containment zones in Delhi.

“We tripled the number of tests and those who tested positive were isolated in small zones to contain the spread. We knew we would have to do it aggressively for two to four weeks and we are seeing positive results now as the cases are declining,” he added.

“Wherever cases were reported, now there is a slowdown. In the last seven days, cases and positivity rate have declined. The positivity rate for the last seven days has been 6.5%. Two weeks ago, it was 8.5% and three weeks ago it was 9%.

The positivity rate shows how widespread the virus is in a region.

The Delhi government has so far provided 60,042 oximeters to patients in home quarantine, according to official figures.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had in June announced that it would provide oximeters to all Covid-19 patients in home isolation with no symptoms or mild symptoms of the disease and facing breathing problems due to low oxygen levels.