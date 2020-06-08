Fire incident reported at Delhi college, firefighters at the spot

delhi

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:21 IST

A fire incident was reported from Delhi’s Ram Lal Anand College on Monday afternoon, even as all universities and schools are shut across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pictures showed huge red fireballs leaping from the window frames and a thick black smoke spiralling out.

It was not immediately clear as to how one of the campus buildings caught fire or if people were present. The fire engines are at the spot.

Fire engines at the college campus.

According to the Centre’s Unlock 1 guidelines, a decision on the opening of schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions will be taken in the month of July after consultations with state and Union territories. State Government or UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders.