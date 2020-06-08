e-paper
Fire incident reported at Delhi college, firefighters at the spot

It was not immediately clear as to how one of the campus buildings caught fire or if people were present.

delhi Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The scene from Delhi’s Ram Lal Anand college campus. (Photo: Sourced)
A fire incident was reported from Delhi’s Ram Lal Anand College on Monday afternoon, even as all universities and schools are shut across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pictures showed huge red fireballs leaping from the window frames and a thick black smoke spiralling out.

It was not immediately clear as to how one of the campus buildings caught fire or if people were present. The fire engines are at the spot.

Fire engines at the college campus.
Fire engines at the college campus.

According to the Centre’s Unlock 1 guidelines, a decision on the opening of schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions will be taken in the month of July after consultations with state and Union territories. State Government or UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders.

