e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Fire rips through GB Road building, top floor partially collapses

Fire rips through GB Road building, top floor partially collapses

delhi Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A four-storey building — that partially serves as a brothel in central Delhi’s GB Road — went up in flames on Thursday evening, prompting the evacuation of dozens of sex workers and their customers.

The fire continued to rage for more than two hours and a spate of cylinder blasts on the upper floors caused the top floor to collapse partially, firemen present at the spot said. “There is a possibility of further collapse,” said Rajesh Shukla, a senior fire officer present at the spot.

No deaths or injuries were reported till 10pm on Thursday, as fire officers shouted out to any possible victims who may have been trapped inside.

The blaze broke out on either the second or the third floor of the building around 7 pm, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services. Like many buildings in the market, the ground floor serves as a shop while the upper floors are brothels.

“Sex workers have told us that the incident was due to a short circuit,” said a local police officer, not authorised to speak to the media.

“There were 60-70 sex workers and their customers inside when the incident took place. It was peak working hours for many,” said a police officer. “All of them luckily managed to escape from the building in time. We were also able to rescue two pet dogs from the building,” said the police officer.

The fire later spread to all the three floors, including the upper floors that housed wooden cabins that aided the spread of the blaze.

“The impact of the blaze was such that the top floor partially collapsed. There is a fear of further collapse. We can’t say if the building will be in a position to be occupied again,” said Shukla.

For the night, the police are making arrangements at the local police post and other places to house the sex workers, an officer said.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In