Home / Delhi News / Firing in Trilokpuri leaves one dead, two injured; cops say no communal violence angle

Firing in Trilokpuri leaves one dead, two injured; cops say no communal violence angle

delhi Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

One person was killed and three others were injured after two groups clashed and opened fire at each other over a personal enmity in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Saturday night, police said.

The dead man, identified as Shahid, belonged to one of the groups. Several rounds were fired during the clash between both the groups, who are neighbours, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that the clash started around 10pm over the issue of one group beating up an employee working at the shop of another group.

“Bullets were fired by both the groups and some people were injured in the firing. They have been admitted to a hospital. One of the injured, Shahid, has succumbed,” said DCP Singh, adding that no communal angle was involved in the incident.

Police said that the clashes broke out between the groups — one led by Kashim and Shahid and another by Mannan. Both the groups resorted to firing at each other.

Later, there were unverified reports of a man’s name being circulated on social media as the culprit behind the firing. There were also reports that stones in huge quantity had been recovered from the roof of the above mentioned person’s shop during the 2014 Trilokpuri communal violence.

DCP Singh, however, said that this information is yet to be confirmed.

Though Trilokpuri has a history of communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims, police said that Saturday’s clash was not communal. Police said the clash was between two groups with criminal antecedents.

In 2014, at least 40 persons were injured when riots broke out between Hindu and Muslim residents of Trilokpuri. Delhi Police have then imposed curfew in the area to contain the clashes.

