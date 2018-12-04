New roads in works to ease East Kidwai Nagar traffic woes

A number of road infrastructure projects are now being planned to improve traffic movement and connectivity around the central government’s East Kidwai Nagar (EKN) Redevelopment Project, said a Public Works Department (PWD) official.

Around six months ago, on the directions of lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, the PWD got a comprehensive study conducted to find solutions to decongest the Ring Road, which would bear the majority of the increased traffic due to the EKN project. “As part of the study, we have proposed some road infrastructure projects. We have submitted the proposal to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) last month,” said a senior PWD official.

Transport experts, meanwhile, said while measures to ease the area’s traffic load are a step towards the right direction, these measures “should have been taken earlier”.

Loop, U-Turn on Aurobindo Marg

A loop is proposed from Aurobindo Marg near AIIMS flyover to the complex. The nearly 300-metre-long section will pass through the green patches developed underneath the AIIMS flyover.

PWD officials say entry to the complex from Aurobindo Marg was one of their key areas of concerns. “The entry gate is located right next to where the Barapullah Phase-2 touches down on the road (Aurobindo Marg). There is a high possibility of traffic crisscrossing near the gate resulting traffic chaos. A loop near AIIMS flyover is proposed to provide hassle-free entry to the complex from Aurobindo Marg. The loop will pass under the elevated section towards the Ring Road,” said the official.

Another loop before the AIIMS flyover is proposed for traffic coming from central Delhi on Aurobindo Marg. Currently, there is no provision for a U-turn on Aurobindo Marg between INA market and AIIMS. “Commuters have to drive till AIIMS to take a U-turn,” said the official.

Underground U-Turn on Ring Road

PWD has also proposed an underground U-turn on the Ring Road just before South Extension. “This will facilitate airport or Dhaula Kuan-bound traffic emerging out of the complex,” said another PWD official. The proposal is in the initial stages.

Dedicated access to Barapullah, neighbouring areas

The PWD is constructing a new elevated loop to give access to the EKN residents to Barapullah elevated road. The loop will start from Gate 2 of the complex and will go beneath the elevated corridor and descend at Chandu Lal Balmiki chowk (near Thyagaraj Sports Complex).

This will be an exclusive entry and exit route for the residents. “The project was approved last year and the work started nearly six months back. We have completed around 70% work and will open it by December end,” said another official.

Subway for Dilli Haat

A subway is proposed to connect the complex with Dilli Haat. The entry of the pedestrian subway will be in front of Gate 5. This was approved by UTTIPEC early this year.

Experts Speak

Transport experts say traffic circulation plans and appropriate infrastructure should be planned along with the redevelopment projects. “Such huge projects require segregated and dedicated entry and exits so that it does not affect traffic flow adversely on arterial roads. So it is good if separate ingress and outgress are now being constructed for the residential complex. Such measures should have been taken earlier but the way traffic planning has been done in this project, it looks like an afterthought,” Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture.

Stressing on the need for traffic impact assessment, Amit Bhatt, director integrated urban transport, WRI India, said, “Any new urban development project will not only create an impact not only on the surrounding but the entire influence area. Impact assessments, be it mobility or other parameters if done right and in advance, help mitigating these impacts… the result is the retrofitting the solution is often costly, inadequate and totally out of context.”

