5-yr-old missing girl found bludgeoned to death in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:32 IST

Body of a five-year-old girl, who had gone missing from her house in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar Friday evening, was found in a vacant plot near her house Saturday morning. Police said the girl was bludgeoned to death and the bricks used to attack her were recovered from the spot.

Senior officers said a preliminary medical examination has ruled out sexual assault. A 15-year-old boy from the neighbourhood was apprehended on Saturday evening in connection with the crime. Police are questioning him for more information.

According to the police, on Friday, around 9.30pm, they were alerted that the little girl has gone missing from her house. A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said a team immediately reached the area and a case of kidnapping was registered to initiate the probe.

“We started a search for the child with the help of locals and the girl’s family members. Multiple police teams searched areas in and around Nihal Vihar overnight. On Saturday, around 7am, we received information that the body of a child was found near a vacant plot in the area. The body was shown to the father of the girl and he identified it as that of his daughter. A case of murder was registered,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) A Koan said the child’s was bludgeoned to death. “A crime and forensics team ascertained that she had been attacked with bricks. The child’s father has not named anyone as a suspect. CCTV footage is being obtained to ascertain with whom the girl was spotted last,” the DCP said.

Koan said preliminary autopsy reports have ruled out sexual assault.

The girl’s father, who works as a driver, said he had left for work around 6.30pm Friday after feeding his daughter. “My wife died about one-and-a-half years ago. I stay with my sister and her husband. On Friday, an hour after I left, I got a call from home asking if I have taken my daughter along. When I said I was at work, we realised that my child has gone missing and police were informed. I hope that the police will arrest my daughter’s killer,” he said.