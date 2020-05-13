Flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules? Beware, this Yamraj will come after you!

delhi

Updated: May 13, 2020 02:24 IST

At a time when following social distancing and Covid-19 safety guidelines is of utmost importance, Delhi Police has come up with unique and quirky ways to educate the masses. Be it the simple joy of celebrating birthdays of citizens by singing songs for them or helping those in need, they are doing it all. And now, the Police have even brought Yamraj — the Hindu God of death — to Earth, quite literally!

Read More: Gumnaam hai koi: This ghost is scaring the hell out of people breaking lockdown in Odisha

To urge Delhiites to follow social distancing, among other rules to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Police in a recent drive sought help of a local artist; who dressed as Yamraj and walked the lanes of RK Puram, to create awareness on Coronavirus among people.

“The artist dressed up as Yamraj said ‘Main Yamraj hoon aur maine Corona bheja hua hain aapke paas, aur agar aap ghar ke andar nahin rahenge toh mera doot aapko uthake le jaayega.” — Rajesh Sharma, SHO, RK Puram Police Station

“We wanted to make the drive something unusual and different as compared to formal announcements or written pamphlets, jo koi nahin padta. We thought kuch aisa hona chahiye jisse log jagruk ho,” says Rajesh Sharma, SHO, RK Puram Police Station, adding, “We wanted to educate people in an interesting manner and therefore thought of asking the artist to dress up like Yamraj. And, corona Yamraj ki tarah hi hai... The artist dressed up as Yamraj said ‘Main Yamraj hoon aur maine Corona bheja hua hain aapke paas, aur agar aap ghar ke andar nahin rahenge toh mera doot aapko uthake le jaayega. Though this message, we wanted to announce that you’ll be safe if you follow the guidelines for social distancing and self-isolation.”

The drive managed to get attention of most, and the cop says that the response was excellent. “People have themselves demanded to replicate this drive in more areas of Delhi, and to do it more often,” adds Sharma.

Author tweets @nainaarora8

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more