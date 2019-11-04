Follow it for your kids, tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Odd-even rule

delhi

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:27 IST

The third edition of odd-even road rationing scheme came into effect from 8 am on Monday in Delhi with chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow the drive to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Under the scheme, apart from exempted categories, non-transport four wheelers with registration numbers ending with an even digit will ply on the roads today.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 7:30 am stood at 439 , which falls in the “severe” category, according to government weather-monitoring agencies.

“Namaste Delhi, odd-even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Please do follow it for yourself, your family, kids and your breath. Share cars. It will strengthen friendship, form relations, save petrol and pollution,” Kejriwal said in an early morning tweet in Hindi.

नमस्ते दिल्ली! प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए आज से Odd Even शुरू हो रहा है। अपने लिए, अपने बच्चों की सेहत के लिए और अपने परिवार की साँसों के लिए Odd Even का ज़रूर पालन करें। कार शेयर करें। इस से दोस्ती बढ़ेगी, रिश्ते बनेंगे, पेट्रोल बचेगा और प्रदूषण भी कम होगा।



दिल्ली फिर कर दिखायेगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2019

As part of the scheme, odd-numbered private cars will ply on odd dates and those with even number plates will ply on even days.

The drive exempts two-wheelers and cars driven by women or carrying only women passengers and vehicles carrying school children. The drive, an anti-pollution measure, will continue till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm, barring Sundays. Twenty-nine categories of vehicles, including those of President, prime minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, have also been exempted from the drive. The vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers, however, will not be exempted

Violations of the odd-even rule will invite a fine of Rs 4,000. Over 600 teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the scheme across the city.