From this month, fancy number plates for two-wheelers in Delhi

Bike enthusiasts in Delhi will be able to get fancy registration for their two-wheelers starting this month. The draft policy for the proposal of auctioning the special registration numbers has been notified and it is likely to be cleared in the next fortnight, government officials privy to the development said.

The Delhi government had last year moved the proposal to make fancy and VIP number plates available for two-wheeler riders. On December 11, 2017, it was put before the public for comments and when no objections were raised, it was sent to the L-G for clearance.

The government officials said that next week the final draft will be sent for approval before the cabinet and a final go-ahead will be sought by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to put this provision out for the public in not more than 15 days,” the government official said.

Several showrooms of imported motorbikes in the national capital said that since news of the provision to get fancy number plates for two-wheelers has started doing rounds, several customers have been making enquires to avail these special registration numbers.

Sushant Oberoi, a businessman in Gurgaon who is also a biker, said he had purchased a KTM RC 200 model last month and had hoped to get a fancy number for the new addition to his collection. “I got married in February and this was the first bike I bought after that. I wanted to get our wedding date as the registration number and take my wife on a road trip, but the provision of selection had not started yet,” Oberoi said.

Nadeem Mastan, a dealer of second-hand motorbikes in south Delhi’s Lodi Colony, said many bike enthusiasts pay lakhs of rupees to purchase sports bikes and other imported models and do not mind shelling a few thousands extra for the registration numbers of their choice.

“It is like an accessory and VIP number plates have been in vogue much before such a provision existed. If people are willing to pay and the provision is available under law, then it will

become extremely popular,” Mastan said.

Once the policy gets the final nod, the minimum price for two-wheelers for the golden number 0001 will be Rs 50,000, while bidding for numbers from 0002 to 0009 will begin from Rs 30,000.

Gauging the demand for numbers like 0786, 1111, 9999, 7777 and 1000, the transport department has set a base price of Rs 20,000 for them. Another category of numbers like 0100, 2222, 8888, 6666 and so on will be sold for Rs 15,000.

The numbers will also be issued to two-wheeler owners on first-come-first-served basis on their online portal at the showrooms itself.