FSL officials in dock for fake DNA report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Delhi High Court that it will register an FIR against officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, for forging a DNA report which led to the acquittal of a man accused of raping a class 4 student.

The high court, however, quashed the trial court order and convicted the suspect on August 7, 2018. A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice P S Teji also simultaneously directed the CBI to investigate the DNA reports prepared by the FSL officials. The court had stated that it had come across several cases in which incorrect reports were submitted, affecting the outcome of a case.

The court had stated in its order, “The possibility of either the samples being compromised, or the reports being manipulated to suit one or the other party, cannot be ruled out.”

During the trial, the FSL had informed the court that the DNA recovered from the victim did not match that of the accused Khurseed. The court was also informed that the sample has been destroyed. However, on court’s orders fresh DNA samples were drawn and tested. Khurseed, who was accused of rape in 2013, was convicted after the test came out to be positive.

Following the mismatch in two reports, the high court bench had then directed the CBI to investigate the anomalies in the FSL reports and register a preliminary inquiry to look into the working of the department, particularly preparation of DNA test reports.

On July 12 this year, the CBI submitted a status report in a sealed cover to a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice I S Mehta, stating that the CBI has decided to register an FIR against the errant officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The agency also told the court that the FSL has been advised to grant permission of the competent authority to investigate the officials who were likely to be involved in the case.

The director FSL, Deepa Verma, also told the court through an affidavit that the FSL is agreeable to implement all the suggestions made by the CBI in its status report.

Following this, the court directed the FSL to institutionalise the suggestions made by the CBI. It also asked the FSL and the CBI to file status reports in the matter and fixed the next date of hearing to August 30.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 07:00 IST