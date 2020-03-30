Furniture shop in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh gutted in fire

delhi

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 06:13 IST

A furniture shop located 250-300 metres away from the Kalindi Kunj Road, which was the venue of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Shaheen Bagh until the site was cleared by the police owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown early this week, was gutted in a fire on Sunday evening, fire officials said.

Officials said that five fire tenders doused the flames within an hour and no casualty was reported from the incident spot.

The police said that they are inquiring into the incident and trying to find the cause of the fire.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director, Atul Garg, said that at 8.46pm, the fire control room received a call regarding a fire in a furniture shop. “We sent five fire engines. Our firemen have controlled the flames and the situation is under control. Nobody was hurt,” Garg said.

A police officer said that it was a single shop built over a 200 square yard-area in Shaheen Bagh with some residential buildings nearby. There was in the space outside the shop as well.

“The fire started around 8.40pm and by the time fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames, it had engulfed the entire shop and furniture outside. Everything was gutted. The shop was closed when the fire started,” the officer said.

RP Meena, DCP (south) said that prima facie, it appears the fire caused a loss of ₹4 lakh.

The DCP said that panic gripped the neighbourhood as soon as locals saw the flames and came out of their homes. Nearly 500 residents tried to douse the flames by throwing buckets of water on the flames. However, the presence of wooden items helped the fire spread rapidly. The police personnel reached there and dispersed the crowd. Locals were asked to return home, the officer said.

“Whether the fire began due to any short circuit or somebody deliberately set the shop on fire is being probed,” added the officer.