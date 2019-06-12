Gang that duped MBBS aspirants busted, one held

A gang of alleged criminals, who allegedly duped aspirants seeking admissions to medical colleges across the country, has been busted with the arrest of a member, the police said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old arrested man, Anubhav Marwah, is a graduate in Tourism Studies. Police have seized Rs 2 lakh, 28 ATM cards of different banks, two i Phones and forged ID cards from him.

Police said the gang duped around a dozen such aspirants to the tune of over Rs 1 crore. According to the police, the gang members impersonated others and prepared forged Aadhaar cards, to serve as IDs. Two of them used to impersonate the sons of a member of National Testing Agency (NTA) to impress and convince the clients, the police said.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (south), Parvinder Singh, said Marwah’s arrest came following a complaint from a man who alleged that he and three acquaintances were cheated of seats for their children in medical college in Rajasthan. The complainant had received a call from a number and the caller had promised him a seat for his child in the college.

“The suspects introduced themselves as Simranjeet Singh Gill and his brother, Karandeep Singh. They claimed to be the sons of an NTA member. They assured the four complainants that the admission of their wards to an MBBS course in a college in Rajasthan will be done, if they paid them. They paid Rs 58 lakh for securing the seats. After receiving the money, they switched off their cellphones and fled,” said the additional DCP.

A case of cheating and forgery was registered and an investigation was taken up by the cybercell unit of the south district police. Investigators found that the suspects had used fake IDs and documents to obtain SIM cards and an office on rent in south Delhi’s Shahpur Jat. “We identified the suspects through technical surveillance and efforts were made to nab them,” said additional DCP Singh.

On Saturday, the team caught Marwah from north Delhi’s Malkaganj on receiving a tip-off. According to the police, Marwah revealed that he, in a bid to make a quick buck, tried to capitalise on the growing demand of medical admissions, said an investigator on the condition of anonymity.

“Marwah cheated unsuspecting guardians on the pretext of getting their wards admitted to MBBS courses in their desired colleges. The suspects obtained the data of people preparing for medical examination through internet,” the officer added.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 04:39 IST