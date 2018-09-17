Ghaziabad residents demand covering drain in Vaishali, to protest indefinitely

Residents of various sectors in Vaishali have started an indefinite sit-in protest in Sector 1 against the open Sahibabad drain that is creating problems for locals. They have demanded that the drain be covered and the toxic water it carries through the Sahibabad Site-IV Industrial Area be treated.

The Sahibabad drain carries toxic water from Loni, Sahibabad and Brij Vihar, besides carrying effluent from nearby industrial areas. It flows towards the Ghazipur-Shahdara drain.

“We have been writing to authorities for the past six years and have also got the water tested from private labs. Another testing will be done after the monsoon. The water in the drain carries garbage and overflows into our localities during the rain. It is uncovered and the boundary wall is also broken. Our demand is to get the water treated and the drain covered,” Sandeep Bhati, a Sector-1, Vaishali, resident, said.

Locals said that toxic fumes from the drain have also led to damage in electrical equipment such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

“We have to refill gases (in electrical equipments) at least thrice as a result of toxic gases emanating from the drain. Agencies should get the groundwater in the area tested. Agencies say that there is a petition that does not permit covering the drain. But it is up to the officials to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It is difficult for the common man to move courts to get civic issues resolved,” Mohit Sharma, a resident of Express Green Society, said.

Locals said that they have also received support from the residents of sectors 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Vaishali, as well as those from the Brij Vihar locality, through which the drain passes.

Residents have also planned to hold candle marches to make more people in the area aware of the issue.

Haji Arif, a petitioner from Sahibabad, had moved a petition before the NGT, which was disposed of last year. Over the lack of action, he moved a contempt petition, for which hearings are continuing.

“The tribunal, in the original petition, had ordered an expert committee and inspection. The committee found that the drain carries domestic sewerage and other waste. The tribunal had ordered the stoppage of untreated effluent. However, the desired action was not taken and we moved a contempt petition,” Arif said.

“If the water in this drain is properly treated through a sewage treatment plant, its toxicity can be considerably reduced,” he added.

The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, on the other hand, said that the residents should hold meetings with them instead of staging a dharna.

“We have roped in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam to study drains in Ghaziabad. Their recommendations will be implemented. The covering of the drain is not allowed as per legal orders. If we plan to cover it, it would require massive funds and planning. However, if the people give us a representation, we will work to find out a solution,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 04:33 IST