Heav y traffic helps nab kidnapper

delhi

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Following a four-kilometer hot pursuit between Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar, Delhi police on Friday rescued a man, from his own car, and arrested a 24-year-old man, his suspected kidnappers. Police are searching for the three associates of the arrested man managed to flee the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said that on Friday they received a call at 2.38 am from a man who reported that some men had abducted his brother from near a coaching centre in Janakpuri. Our PCR staff swung into action and after spotting the car started following it, Sinha said.

“The policemen even tried to intercept the car but the occupants of the car tried speeding it away. Finally, the car was intercepted near a traffic signal in Uttam Nagar as the driver was struggling to get out of a traffic jam at Najafgarh Road. Soon as our men got out of the PCR van, three men got out of the car and fled. The driver, later identified as Ravi Kumar a resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested,” Sinha said.

He said they also rescued 21-year-old Rijwal who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. “Rijwal told us that the four men snatched the keys of his car from him when he was in Mohan Garden near metro pillar number 771. The four then forced him into an auto rickshaw and brought him to Janakpuri where he had parked his car. He said he was threatened of dire consequences if he made any noise to call for help. He said that the men had also robbed him of ₹1,650,” the officer said.

DCP said that the arrested man was booked for robbery and kidnapping and search for his three associates who fled is being made. “We have identified them and they will be arrested soon,” Sinha said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:25 IST