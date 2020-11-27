e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Helping the homeless: Stories of selfless deeds that will warm your heart

Helping the homeless: Stories of selfless deeds that will warm your heart

A hot meal or a warm blanket cost nothing to most of us, but can be lifesavers for thousands living on the streets, with no roof above their head. Here’s how some good samaritans are helping spread warmth this winter.

delhi Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:01 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
A file photo of a blanket distribution drive in NOIDA.
A file photo of a blanket distribution drive in NOIDA.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
         

This winter, help spread warmth to those who need it most. Homeless, daily wage workers and those who have lost their homes to calamities are the worst hit. And if the cold weather wasn’t enough, they have Covid19 to battle with everyday.

As Rahul Verma, founder, Uday Foundation, rightly points, it is a four-pronged fight. “We are fighting Covid19, hunger, pollution and winter. The least we can do is not ignore what is happening around us. We can’t save people from Covid19, but we help prepare them to face it. For a person living on the street, a warm blanket is a reassurance that there is someone who cares about him,” he says. Relief work is community-based, and volunteers and other good Samaritans add to the task force. “You just have to reach out and people are willing to help. We have conducted distribution drives with armed forces personnel of Delhi Poilce, Jammu and Kashmir Police, BRO, Rashtriya Rifles to name a few,” he shares. Verma and his team help provide blankets, clothing, over-the-counter medicines, masks and sanitisers in addition to several other supplies.

 

The importance of a shelter in winter cannot be emphasized enough, and then there are those who have been rendered homeless due to either calamities or demolition drives. Avani Gupta, a former data scientist quit her job at the beginning of the pandemic to help rebuild their homes. “I have distributed blankets in Bhopura and Bhowapur in Ghaziabad, and GB Road. I have also provided them with tarpaulin, utensils, clothes, wall paints and electricity supplies so that they can rebuild their homes,” she says. As for funds, she seeks help from crowdfunding sources. “Till now I was sustaining on personal funds, but now I have to ask for crowdfunding,” she adds.

Social distancing norms are being followed at food distribution drives.
Social distancing norms are being followed at food distribution drives. ( Photo: Yogendra Kumar/HT )

Vickey Sharma, an engineer who quit his job in Australia to help people in his homeland, surveys the streets every night, rescuing people in need. “We have a meeting every night and plan our route. We shift people in shelters, hospitalize those who need it, distribute masks and sanitisers, and provide food. We give them blankets and warm clothing,” he says, adding that the zeal to keep going comes from the duty towards his fellow citizens. “Yeh zaroori nahi ki lakh rupaya kamaana hai; hazaar rupaye kamaa lenge, lekin Hindustan mein jo vyakti hai uski help karenge,” he says.

People sit in rows as essentials are distributed to them.
People sit in rows as essentials are distributed to them. ( Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT )

Digital marketing specialist Asad Zaidi, along with some friends, aims to distribute 1,0000 blankets every night. “Our campaign is called #BlanketOfLove. We have 10-15 cars which we load with blankets and set off looking for people who need them the most. We enlist help from some NGOs in identifying these places and people,” he says, adding that everything is self-funded and the group pitches in from their own savings.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htcity for more

top news
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
‘Son of brother-like friend’: Nitish Kumar to Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘Son of brother-like friend’: Nitish Kumar to Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
LIVE: Kisan Cong targets BJP ruled states over farmers’ protests
LIVE: Kisan Cong targets BJP ruled states over farmers’ protests
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
Chinese universities teaching Hindi hold Bollywood movie dubbing contest
Chinese universities teaching Hindi hold Bollywood movie dubbing contest
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In