High court extends last date of registration for DU admissions, restores old criteria

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi University (DU) to extend the last date of registration for admissions in undergraduate(UG) courses to June 22. The direction came on the last scheduled day of the registrations.

A bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh directed the university to extend the registration date while hearing three petitions challenging Delhi University’s recently amended eligibility criteria for admissions for several undergraduate courses including BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics.

The court has also ordered the university to allow students to apply for admission to undergraduate courses based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.

Following the amended eligibility criteria the university, this year had made it mandatory to include mathematics in best of four subjects for admission in BA (Hons) in Economics and also fixed minimum 50% marks criteria in mathematics to apply for B Com (Hons). However, until last year, there were no such criteria fixed for any of these courses.

The registration for DU admissions commenced on May 30 and it was scheduled to end on June 14. Accordingly, the first cut-off was scheduled to be announced on June 20.

Despite several attempts, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, Registrar Tarun Das and chairperson of the admission committee Rajeev Gupta did not respond to calls and messages and remained unavailable for comment.

A senior official said the administration will seek legal opinion in the matter. “The undergraduate admission process began after a delay of 15 days this year and with the court order, the process will get delayed further. The university officials have called a meeting on Saturday morning to decide what can be done. The university may challenge the order. Till then, the online registration will continue,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Till Friday night, the university had received more than 2.36 lakh applications for around 62,000 undergraduate seats. Officials said that till Friday, maximum applications were received for English (Hons), followed by BA Political Science (Hons) and BA (programme).

The court, in its 17-page order, said these directions will not prevent DU from making changes to the eligibility criteria in the forthcoming year to its UG courses as required. The bench, however, maintained that the changes in eligibility criteria have to be made in accordance with the law, “which would require a minimum of six months of public notice to the public at large”.

The petitions have contended that students have been caught unaware as the eligibility criteria for some courses had been changed a day before the opening of registrations on May 30. The petitioners claimed that change in the eligibility criteria of various courses was illegal and violation of Article 14 of the Constitution as it was done arbitrarily, without any prior notice.

Rasal Singh, member of the Delhi University’s academic council (AC), said the university needs to constitute an admission branch to avoid such issues. “There should be an admission branch in DU that can discuss and debate the changes to be made in admission process throughout the year. There is no point of constituting admission committees every year, only a few months before the admission process begins. These committees do not get enough time to properly deliberate on issues and policies,” he said.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 22:40 IST