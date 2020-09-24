e-paper
Home / Delhi News / High court orders police commissioner to crackdown on ‘honey trapping’, extortion

High court orders police commissioner to crackdown on ‘honey trapping’, extortion

delhi Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi High Court has asked the city’s police chief to call for reports from all police stations in cases of ‘honey trap’ or extortion and issue standing orders for taking action. While passing the direction, the court said that though acceptance of allurement is not justified, allurement advanced for extortion of money is also not acceptable.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said if such incidents of extortion by alluring a person have happened in the national capital in 2020, the police chief should issue standing orders to all the concerned police stations that action may be taken as per law, without harassing such person or the alleged accused.

The high court’s direction came while granting anticipatory bail to a businessman, accused in a rape case, who claimed that he was trapped and tricked by gang of extortionists.

“I have gone through the photographs and chats which are annexed with the present petition which seems to be the allurement on the part of the complainant (woman) and petitioner (man) got trapped therein, however, without commenting on the merits of the prosecution case, I am of the view that petitioner deserves protection from this court,” the judge said.

The high court directed the concerned police officers that in the event of arrest, the man shall be released on bond on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000. It directed the man, represented through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, to cooperate with the investigation and make himself available for interrogation and that he shall not contact or influence the woman and prosecution witnesses.

“I hereby direct the commissioner of police, Delhi, to personally look into the matter and see whether the complainant herein and the above mentioned … (neighbour/ associate) are indulged in any other such type of cases, if so, appropriate action may be taken against the culprits…..In addition to above, the commissioner shall call reports from all the police stations of such cases as present one and file a report to this effect within four weeks,” the judge said.

The high court listed the matter for November 17 for further directions and said that a copy of this order be sent to the Commissioner of Delhi Police for information and necessary compliance.

