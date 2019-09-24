History-sheeter arrested for Trilokpuri gas agency dacoity

delhi

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:21 IST

The Delhi police, on Tuesday, claimed to have arrested the alleged mastermind of an LPG cylinder godown in Trilokpuri in July this year. The 31-year-old man and his armed gang members had barged into the gas agency and fled with cash and valuables of the staff. The police had earlier arrested four men in this case.

The police suspects the man is involved in more than 50 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 23 are of robbery, dacoity, theft, illegal possession of arms and under various sections of the Gangster Act.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that on July 24 around 3pm, six armed men barged into the godown in Trilokpuri and robbed the staff and customers present inside of ₹1.10 lakh in cash and their valuables. The men, while fleeing the agency, also fired two gunshots in air to scare people, the officer said.

“Earlier, we had arrested four accused in this case after investigations and surveillance on the suspects. While investigating the case further we learnt that one Rahul Pandit was the mastermind of the dacoity. Pandit’s records revealed that he is a notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh and has many criminal cases against him,” Singh said.

The DCP said that after months of probe, they got information that Pandit would come to Khichripur in Delhi to meet some of his associates. Accordingly a trap was laid and he was arrested, he said.

“During interrogation he told us that he was released from Hapur jail, UP, in January this year and moved to Delhi where he formed a new gang with the men he met during his time behind bars. He said he had once visited the gas cylinder godown in Trilokpuri to get his LPG cylinder exchanged and noticed that a lot of cash is stashed in the agency. He said it was then that he planned to rob the staff of the agency and carried out the dacoity,” Singh said.

