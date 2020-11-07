Home delivery of HSRPs to start today; over 45 riders to make deliveries

delhi

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:58 IST

The home delivery service of high security registration plates (HSRPs) for vehicles registered in Delhi will begin Sunday, senior government officials said Saturday.

“On Day One of the drive , around 250 HSRPs will be fixed by our riders at vehicle owners’ homes. Over 45 riders will carry out the home delivery service on Sunday,” said a senior official of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited (RSSPL), one of the three HSRP manufacturers.

Transport department officials said over 17,000 applications have been received until now for HSRPs, in which over 90% applicants have volunteered to pick up the number plate from vehicle dealer outlets.

HSRPs are hologram plates made with a laser-branded permanent identification number, which cannot be copied. The colour-coded stickers are meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel type. The stickers also include details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers.

Currently, the doorstep delivery of HSRPs and fuel stickers is available only in Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Mohan Garden, Rajender Nagar, Maya Puri, Dilshad Garden and Ghazipur. A Rosmerta spokesperson said after the festival season, the service will be available in others areas as well.

Slots for fitment can be booked through www.siam.in, the website of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

To avail of the home delivery, vehicle owners will have to pay an extra sum of ₹125 for two-wheelers and ₹250 for four-wheelers, a senior government official said.

“The rates have been decided in consultation with Delhi government and SIAM,” the Rosmerta spokesperson said.

Last month, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot had stopped the online booking of HSRPs after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays in getting HSRPs and fuel stickers. Bookings were then reopened on November 1.

“When the plate reaches the dealer, an SMS will be sent to the customer and in case of any delay, the customer will be informed over telephone. Dealers will ensure that HSRP entries are made on a daily basis in the software so that the same can be uploaded on to Vahan, a central database of all registered vehicles in the country,” he said.

There are approximately 3 million vehicles, including 1.6 million two-wheelers, 1.2 million four-wheelers and 200,000 commercial vehicles that are required to be affixed with HSRPs. The transport department had issued a public notice on September 22, stating that an enforcement drive would soon start and vehicles without fuel stickers and HSRPs will be penalised. Owners were advised to get these fixed at the earliest. But after overcrowding and violation of Covid-19 norms were reported from dealer outlets, the government decided to have the HSRPs home delivered.