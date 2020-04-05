Homeless children having tough time in lockdown

delhi

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown on March 25, Kuldeep Singh, 15, who calls a patch of footpath under a flyover near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium his home, has been dependent on others for his meals.

“Most of the times outsiders or NGOs get khichdi for us daily and it causes stomach ache. Due to the curfew, we cannot step out to collect wood and cook our meals or earn a livelihood. There have been times when my family has gone to sleep on an empty stomach,” he says.

Kuldeep is among the thousands of street children in Delhi who are bearing the brunt of the lockdown that was initiated last month to check the spread of Covid-19. The children, or their families, are often either not aware of the government relief measures or rarely have the means or documents to access them.

Sanjay Gupta, director of Childhood Enhancement Through Training and Action (CHETNA), says, “Many of these children live in inner lanes and bylanes of the city and it has been difficult to reach out to them considering how our movement has also been restricted because of the lockdown. This hampers relief work.”

CHETNA works for ?street connected children.

Last year, a survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection for Child Rights (DCPCR) across the national capital had identified over 70,000 children who were found to be in ‘street situation’. Most of these children, according to the survey, were either found engaged as labourers in factories and stalls or found begging or indulging in substance abuse.

“Even before the lockdown, these children struggled in getting their daily meals and often relied on leftovers found in trains that arrived at Nizamuddin station. Now, with the lockdown, that option no longer exists for them,” says Gupta, adding that the lockdown will lead to behavioural changes in the children, which can only be assessed at later stages.

Social workers and activists are also finding it difficult to contact the street children living near Nizamuddin or Sarai Kale Khan. Nizamuddin has become one of the biggest cluster for Covid-19 in India.

“Local residents prevent movement in their area fearing the spread of the virus. Besides, the Nizamuddin issue has made them more cautious. So far, we haven’t been able to establish a connection with these children ,” says Gupta.

Though the government has converted over 500 schools into hunger relief centres, the street children are yet to benefit from them.

Indu Prakash, member of the Supreme Court-appointed state-level shelter monitoring committee and a member of the advisory panel on food relief work, says, “The nutrition of children has been hit. The children in many areas can’t access these centres because of police personnel beating them.”

In addition to the lack of food and livelihood, sanitation issues is also a major challenge. “We know we have to wash our hands to protect ourselves against the virus. But we don’t get so much water,” says Kuldeep. “Even the public toilets are not clean and run the risk of spreading infection.”