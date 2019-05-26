Imposter extorts gold worth Rs15 lakh from businessman, held

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly posed as a customs officer and extorted 600 grams of gold worth about Rs 15 lakh from a railway passenger on Friday.

Police identified the man as Jarnail Singh, a resident of Karnal(Haryana) who was earlier involved in a forgery case.Police said they recovered 400 grams of the gold from the man.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) DK Gupta said one Afnan Hussain from Chitli Qabar in Delhi, who runs a garments business, reported that he was carrying 600 grams of gold when he and his two friends arrived at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station from Surat in the August Kranti Rajdhani train on Friday.

“He said he got his family’s gold jewellery converted into three bars. He told us that when they alighted from the train, two men intercepted them and introduced themselves as customs officers. Theystarted checking the bag and found the gold bars. The men threatened to file a criminal case against him and left with the gold,” Gupta said.

The DCP said that on Saturday they got information that one person involved in the crime would again visit the railway station. “We waited for him and arrested him as soon as he arrived,” the DCP said.“The economic offence wing has previously registered a forgery case against Singh in 2011,” the officer added.

Gupta said Singh admitted his involvement in the case and said he had handed over one gold bar to his associate Rajvant Singh, who is absconding.

First Published: May 26, 2019 03:55 IST