e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

India asks Pakistan to remove anti-India elements from Kartarpur visual

delhi Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:56 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two days ahead of the highly-anticipated inauguration of the cross-border Kartarpur corridor, India on Wednesday voiced concerns over the presence of three Sikh separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in an official promotional video of the corridor released by Pakistan and has raised the matter with Islamabad.

The video shows posters by Sikhs for Justice group featuring photographs of Pro-Khalistan leader Bhindranwale and his military adviser Shabeg Singh, who were killed during Operation Blue Star in 1984. Sikhs for Justice is a banned outfit, which is pushing for Sikh Referendum 2020.

“India has raised with Pakistan the presence of anti-India, objectionable elements in the video, and asked for removal of the visual,” government sources said on Wednesday.

In fact, India is worried that Sikh separatists should not misuse the corridor to leverage their 2020 separatist agenda, the sources said.

India will be watching “very, very closely” the Kartarpur corridor inauguration and the next few days’ developments.

India has from time to time voiced its concerns to Pakistan over the activities of anti-India Sikh separatists, including that of Gopal Singh Chawla, and Islamabad has acted on those matters, including removing Chawla from Pakistan’s gurdwara board a few months ago, the sources said.

“We have to see if Pakistan continues to keep our concerns in mind,” the sources added.

top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News