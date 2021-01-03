Intense thunder, lightning and rain over several parts of Delhi

delhi

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:53 IST

Several parts of Delhi recorded moderate rain and thunder showers early Sunday morning. It continues to rain in many parts of the city and neighbouring parts of northwest India. Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station reported 2.4mm rain between 8.30 am on Saturday to 5:30 am on Sunday. 1mm rain was recorded between 3 am and 5.30 am today.

“There is intense thunder and lightning and light to moderate rain in different parts of the city now,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting system.

Weather department officials added that current cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region. However, another patch is approaching towards Delhi region from northeast Rajasthan and southeast Haryana, which is most likely to give moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas during next 2-3 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded till 6.30 am was 9.9 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan. It is likely to remain practically stationary during subsequent 2-3 days. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and it is likely to persist over the same area during the next two days.

The confluence of south-westerlies in association with the western disturbance and lower level south-easterlies is very likely to continue over plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India during January 3 to 5, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Under the influence of these systems, moderate and widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over western Himalayan region during January 4 to 5 with its peak intensity on January 4 and 5.

Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh with maximum intensity on January 3 and 4.

Hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and Delhi during the same period.