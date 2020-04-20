It’s magic! Delhi Police announces showtime for migrant labourers at shelter home

delhi

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:20 IST

What’s better to drive the lockdown blues away than to indulge in a bit of magic! Well, the corona crisis might not disappear like the magician’s hat, but a little bit of entertainment might leave a long-lasting smile on your face amid the tense environment. And this was exactly what a shelter house, for migrant labourers, recently witnessed in a magic show by illusionist Rajkumar.

Organised by the Delhi Police, this show was conducted at the shelter home in Lajpat Nagar, which has housed 250 migrant labourers including 30 women and 42 children. “This magic show was organised keeping in mind the migrant labourers who cannot go back to their villages, have nothing to do the whole day, and are missing their home. We wanted them to feel cared for and also get entertainment. And we also gave them the message of social distancing via the medium of this show,” says RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Southeast).

The recent announcement of extension of the lockdown has increased anxiety among the migrant labourers and their families. Magician Rajkumar who called his show Magic With a Message, says, “Among those who were in the shelter home, there were rickshaw pullers, auto drivers and beggars. I wanted to entertain everyone and also motivate them, so that they feel better. They were delighted with my act. The response was such that the Delhi Police has requested me to perform more shows in various other shelter homes!”

And Rajkumar ensured to take all necessary precautions while performing this show. He informs, “I wore double masks, and maintained a distance of five metres while performing. I even used the spray recommended by doctors to sanitised the mic and my magic props.”

