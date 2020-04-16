A thought for Covid-19 warriors: Two Gurugrammers instal tents for police officers

coronavirus-crisis

There’s only so much one can do to thank medical professionals, police officers and the likes, who have been working tirelessly in times of coronavirus crisis. At a time when temperature is skyrocketing, and the police personnel have to keep guard, at all times, to avoid any violations of the lockdown, two Gurugram residents — photographer Aditya Arya and events professional Tarun Sardana — have donated around 11 tents for the Gurugram Police personnel.

These tents have been installed at various location in Gurugram including NH8 and Nathupur.

“We wanted to show our respect to police, and offered these tents because the administration needs them for food distribution centres, and other places.” — Aditya Arya, a Gurugram-based photographer

Arya says, “It’s getting hot, and it’s nice for them to be able to relax there. We wanted to show our respect to them. Hence, we thought of reaching out to the administration and offer these tents because the administration needs them for food distribution centres, and other places. I wrote to the police commissioner, and he responded that it’s a fantastic idea for police personnel on the job! I immediately told him that I can make 11 of these available.”

“It’s pay back time,” says Sardana talking about the need to help those who have been putting up a brave front even in the time of such crisis. He adds, “It’s time to give back to the heroes who are standing in line of duty during this struggle. We didn’t want them to stand in the sun in this heat. We hope this might give them some relief.”

