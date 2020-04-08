Covid Lockdown: Gurugram Police officials at checkpoints get tents as day temperature rises

gurugram

The police on Wednesday said that they are setting up tents at several checkpoints across Gurugram for the convenience of the officials posted there. The decision was taken after the city witnessed high temperatures in recent days.

According to the police, several checkpoints were set up across the city after the authorities announced a complete lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and officials were posted there for round-the-clock duty.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the tents were provided to the officials under the supervision of police commissioner Mohammed Akil. “As the temperature is soaring, we do not want our officials to stand under the sun while keeping vigil. Hence, it was decided to set up tents at the checkpoints across the city. Our officials are working hard to maintain law and order amid the lockdown and asking people to not leave their homes,” he added.