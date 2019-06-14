JNUSU says entry test for 3 courses had questions from websites

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) members Thursday alleged that questions in the entrance examination for two linguistic courses and one economics course were copied from websites that provide study material.

The university had for the first time this year conducted online entrance exams for various courses. JNU had also switched to multiple choice questions (MCQs) format.

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said, “Question papers of these courses were found copied from different available sources. Large chunks of questions were found to have been copied from various websites. Many questions are vague, often phrased poorly, but worse, others have more than one correct answer ”

HT could not verify the authenticity of their allegations. JNUSU members did not provide names of websites from where the questions were allegedly sourced. “JNUSU demands an immediate judicial probe into the matter. We demand the restoration of the offline entrance exam system,” Balaji said.

JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, registrar Pramod Kumar and rector Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to calls and texts for a comment.

An official requesting anonymity said the administration was looking into the allegations.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 05:29 IST