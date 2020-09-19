e-paper
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman

Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman

Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Rajeev Sharma and the Chinese and Nepalese nationals have been arrested under the same charges

delhi Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police on Friday night confirmed that Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested for spying for China.
The police on Friday night confirmed that Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested for spying for China.(Representational Image)
         

The Delhi police on Saturday said they have arrested a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man for their alleged involvement in the spy ring involving Delhi-based journalist Rajeev Sharma, who has been arrested for allegedly passing on classified information to China.

The police on Friday night confirmed that Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested for spying for China. Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) against Sharma and the Chinese and Nepalese nationals have been arrested under the same charges, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

“Special Cell has arrested a freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. One Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chinese intelligence tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money. A large number of mobile phones, laptops, and other incriminating/sensitive material have been recovered,” said Yadav.

Delhi Police will hold a press briefing at 3.30 pm on Saturday over the case.

Sharma was arrested on September 14. Police said he was found in possession of confidential defence documents.

In a press statement issued late Friday night, the police said, “...Rajeev Sharma...has been arrested by the Special Cell in an Official Secrets Act case. He was found to be in possession of some Defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course.”

Sharma was produced before a city court on September 15 after which he was sent to police custody for 6 days. He has also filed a bail application which will be heard on September 22. Sharma has worked with a news agency, and a Punjab-based English daily in the past.

