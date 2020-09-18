Journalist with defence papers held for ‘spying’ in Delhi: Police

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:45 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Police said on Friday they arrested a freelance journalist after he was allegedly found in possession of defence-related sensitive documents and charged him under the Official Secrets Act for spying.

An officer aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the journalist was arrested on September 14. He was found to be in possession of confidential documents that he acquired over the last few months, the officer added.

A statement issued by the police late on Friday said: “Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course.” It added that the journalist is a resident of New Delhi’s Pitampura.

He was produced before a city court on September 15 after which he was sent to police custody for six months. He has filed a bail application that will be heard on September 22, according to the officer.