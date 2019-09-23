Kejriwal promises to bring down onion prices to ₹24 per kg within ten days

delhi

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:38 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will ensure an adequate supply of onions in the capital and bring down the price of the key kitchen staple to ₹24 per kg in the next ten days.

“We are trying to procure onions from all sources that are available to us and tenders have been floated for the transportation of onions. We will ensure an adequate supply of good quality onions in Delhi. Within ten days, we will bring down the price of onions to ₹24 per kg and that will be made available to the public through fair price shops and mobile vans,” Kejriwal said.

On Monday, onion price had shot up to around ₹60-80 per kg in most retail markets across Delhi, depending on the locality, demand, supply and the quality of the stock.

On September 20, Delhi’s food and supplies minister Imran Hussain had directed officials in the department to make adequate arrangements to keep a check on the shooting prices of onion and ensure their supply to fair price shops for retail sales in case any “emergent situation arises”.

The government said they had set up a committee to suggest market intervention for checking the prices of essential commodities. This committee is currently focusing on bringing down onion prices.

On September 12, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to take the key kitchen staple from its buffer stock and sell it at a maximum retail price of ₹23.90 per kg through its civil supplies department and ration shops.

Senior government officials said transportation of onions has been one of the main problem areas and the state government is working on that.

