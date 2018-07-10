L-G violated Supreme Court orders by appointing education director: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for “violating” SC’s orders by appointing the Director, Education without informing the elected government.

“Considering the apex court’s order, what the LG did by appointing Director, Education is illegal. This is a violation of the Supreme Court’s order. The elected government spends 26 per cent on education but Baijal did not even bother to talk to us,” Sisodia told the reporters here.

“In the education sector, even ministers from other states come to talk to us about how things should be done, but the LG says that service is with (him) and (he) won’t discuss it with (us),” he said.

Last week, the Supreme Court held that the executive power of the Centre is limited to only land, public order, and police, while the elected government of Delhi enjoys powers on all other subjects, including “services”.

Baijal has, however, maintained that the Union Home Ministry has advised him to keep exercising powers over “services” because the 2015 MHA notification remains valid until the regular bench of the apex court decides on it.