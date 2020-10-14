Lights, Camera, Action: Safety is key as cinema screens flicker back to life in Delhi from Thursday

delhi

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:14 IST

As the big screens in the city flicker back to life from Thursday — after a hiatus of more than seven months because of the Covid-19 pandemic — cinema hall owners across the Capital say their patrons will be in for a completely new experience in which safety is the keyword.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met representatives of cinema hall owners in Delhi. “We cannot stay in lockdown forever, but I hope cinema halls strictly adhere to guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government. It is extremely necessary to follow social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols during these testing times,” he said.

The representatives of cinema halls — which include PVR, M2K Cinemas and INOX — told the chief minister that in order to ensure adherence to guidelines, they will sanitise food counters, prohibit patrons from consuming food inside auditoriums, leave a gap of one between two viewers, even if they arrive as a group, and ask cinema-goers to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

“Apart from this, the auditoriums will be sanitised after every screening, all halls will have sanitiser dispensers and wearing of masks will be mandatory,” said a senior official in the chief minister’s office.

In Delhi, cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres have been shut since March 12, much before the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25 to arrest the spread of Covid-19. On September 30, the Union home ministry released guidelines, allowing states cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open from October 15. The relaxations were finally notified by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on October 7.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of cinemas, issued by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry, make it mandatory for alternate seats to be left vacant for social distancing and marked with fluorescent markers. Gatherings in lobbies, common areas, and lifts are barred. The guidelines also suggest longer intermissions to allow audiences seated in different rows to move in or out in a staggered manner.

“We have put into place the very best safety protocols for our patrons. These comply with the guidelines set by the ministry. We firmly believe that once patrons come and experience the ‘new normal’ in cinemas, they will be completely assured with respect to their safety and enjoy a world-class movie experience once again,” a spokesperson of Cinepolis India, a movie chain, said.

Very few cinemas across the capital, however, will physically open up for patrons on Thursday, with most saying they will start screening films from Friday.

Several hall owners say that even though safety protocols are the new priority, it is the longing for the theatre experience that will help them win the trust of their patrons.

Raj Mehrotra, CEO of Delite Cinema, said: “At Delite Cinema, customer delight comes first and in these unprecedented times, their safety and hygiene will be of paramount importance for us. As North India’s first single-screen cinema, Delite has always been at the forefront of ensuring our customers receive the best cinematic experiences. We look forward to entertaining Delhi’s population once again.”

Ambani Shanker, director of Amba Cinema, also a popular single-screen cinema hall in north Delhi, said: “Amba Cinema, with one of the largest single screens in the city, bears a unique book-shaped architecture and is a hub for all Delhi University students to catch up with their favourite titles… We will be adhering to all the SOPs and safety guidelines as prescribed by the MHA as well as recommendations and suggestions we have received from local authorities.”

The Multiplex Association of India in a statement on Wednesday said: “We have developed our SOPs after careful considerations to ensure the safety of all movie goers, without interfering with their movie-going experience. All guidelines laid down by the government will be followed in its entirety. Aspects such as chequered seating, staggered show timings, paperless ticketing, cashless payments, compulsory masks and many other such measures, will ensure a safe, secure and hygienic cinema going experience for the movie lovers.”