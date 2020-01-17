e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
look into safety and security around Vinobhapuri and Badarpur Metro stations: HC to police

look into safety and security around Vinobhapuri and Badarpur Metro stations: HC to police

delhi Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city police to look into safety and security around two Metro stations—Vinobhapuri and Badarpur—after it was informed that the stretch is dark and isolated and instances of eve-teasing have been taking place.

A bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice AJ Bhambhani asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Legal Cell) to look into the issue after the amicus curiae, advocate Meera Bhatia, informed the court that she had received an email highlighting incidents of harassment that take place at these two Metro stations because the areas are dark and isolated.

The court was hearing a plea which it had initiated itself after the December 16 gang rape in 2012. It has been passing orders at regular intervals concerning women’s safety, including the installation of CCTV cameras, for better surveillance.

On Thursday, the bench sought to know about the person who had sent the email about harassment to the amicus curiae. However, she said that could not disclose the name of the person. Following this, the court asked her to give information to the DCP (Legal) and posted the matter for the next hearing on February 4.

The bench also sought a fresh report from the city police on the safety, security and installation of CCTV cameras as well as further improvements in policing in the national capital.

